Webinar on the Impact of Severe Storms on Auto Repair Coming Soon

The auto claims and repair industries are gearing up for a stormy future as weather patterns become increasingly severe and unpredictable. A webinar, “Weathering the Storm: The Impact of Severe Storms on the Auto Claims and Repair Industry,” is scheduled for July 25 at 2 p.m. CT to address these challenges, according to a news release.

The webinar will feature a panel of industry experts, including Kyle Krumlauf, senior analyst at CCC, David Rymarz, SVP of performance delivery and data analytics at IAA, and Wayne Toloso, owner of Green Hail Management Systems and a paintless dent repair expert.

They will discuss the latest data, trends, and strategies for effectively managing the aftermath of hurricanes and hailstorms.

The webinar aims to equip attendees with the tools and knowledge to navigate the increasing challenges posed by severe weather. Registration is currently open, offering industry professionals an opportunity to better prepare for the upcoming hurricane season.