  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Fix Network to Host 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

    July 3, 2024
    Attendees can look forward to an exceptional experience, according to the news release.
    Related To: Fix Network
    Fix Network
    Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf &amp; Spa Resort
    Fix Network announced its next Global Conference will take place from April 27 to May 1, 2025, at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico, according to a news release.
     
    The event will bring together network franchisees, company leaders, valued sponsor partners, and special guests for a unique blend of business and inspiration in a tropical setting.
     
    “Our Global Conference is a celebration of our shared achievements and future potential,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “It is an unparalleled opportunity for learning, networking, and forging lasting partnerships that will drive our network forward. Our aim is to provide a balance of business and leisure in a memorable venue so our attendees will leave professionally enriched and personally rejuvenated.”
     
    The exclusive venue is nestled in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean, north of Cancun. The all-inclusive, all-suites resort provides a stunning backdrop for Fix Network’s biennial event, combining modern meeting facilities with impressive accommodations and amenities.
     
    Attendees can look forward to an exceptional experience, building on the success of Fix Network’s 2023 Global Conference in Orlando. Last year, Robert Herjavec, a renowned entrepreneur and TV personality, wowed the crowd at the last global conference.
     
    The release promises that delegates can expect more of the same great content and inspiring sessions at next year’s event, along with exclusive opportunities for connection with industry peers and supplier partners.
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.