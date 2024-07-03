Fix Network to Host 2025 Global Conference in Mexico

Fix Network announced its next Global Conference will take place from April 27 to May 1, 2025, at Dreams Playa Mujeres Golf & Spa Resort in Mexico, according to a news release.

The event will bring together network franchisees, company leaders, valued sponsor partners, and special guests for a unique blend of business and inspiration in a tropical setting.

“Our Global Conference is a celebration of our shared achievements and future potential,” said Steve Leal, president and CEO of Fix Network. “It is an unparalleled opportunity for learning, networking, and forging lasting partnerships that will drive our network forward. Our aim is to provide a balance of business and leisure in a memorable venue so our attendees will leave professionally enriched and personally rejuvenated.”

The exclusive venue is nestled in the heart of the Mexican Caribbean, north of Cancun. The all-inclusive, all-suites resort provides a stunning backdrop for Fix Network’s biennial event, combining modern meeting facilities with impressive accommodations and amenities.

Attendees can look forward to an exceptional experience, building on the success of Fix Network’s 2023 Global Conference in Orlando. Last year, Robert Herjavec, a renowned entrepreneur and TV personality, wowed the crowd at the last global conference.

The release promises that delegates can expect more of the same great content and inspiring sessions at next year’s event, along with exclusive opportunities for connection with industry peers and supplier partners.