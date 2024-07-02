  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    NASCAR Simulator Event Will Be Part of Texas Auto Body Trade Show

    July 2, 2024
    Registration for the event is currently open.
    Auto Body Association of Texas
    6682d3c4f7b60d7563d4bc03 445418745 852683603553533 1671532565088622609 N

    The Texas Auto Body Trade Show is set to host a NASCAR simulator event on Saturday, July 13, at the Irving Convention Center.

    The simulator event will feature a competition where the participant who clocks the fastest lap will be awarded two tickets to a NASCAR series race. Attendees who registered before July 1 had the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods.

    Texas Auto Body Association
    NASCAR Simulator Digital Flyer

    In addition, the event offers unique sponsorship opportunities for businesses. Sponsors can leverage the NASCAR experience to draw attendees to their booths.

    Registration for the event is currently open. Potential attendees are encouraged to register early to ensure their participation.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.