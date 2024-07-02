NASCAR Simulator Event Will Be Part of Texas Auto Body Trade Show

The Texas Auto Body Trade Show is set to host a NASCAR simulator event on Saturday, July 13, at the Irving Convention Center.
The simulator event will feature a competition where the participant who clocks the fastest lap will be awarded two tickets to a NASCAR series race. Attendees who registered before July 1 had the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods.
In addition, the event offers unique sponsorship opportunities for businesses. Sponsors can leverage the NASCAR experience to draw attendees to their booths.
Registration for the event is currently open. Potential attendees are encouraged to register early to ensure their participation.