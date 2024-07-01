VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: Shaping Culture in your Business

Andy Tylka of TAG Auto Group and Todd Hesford of Community Collision Center, leading figures in the auto repair industry, discuss the importance of internal support systems and fostering a positive business culture in the latest Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) Quick Tip video.

These leaders share their experiences and strategies in supporting the families that are part of their teams, and ways in which they prioritize their wellbeing. They delve into various aspects, from creating memorable “wow” factors, designing unique or inviting business interiors, to setting communication priorities and creating predictability.