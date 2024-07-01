  • Advertise
    VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: Shaping Culture in your Business

    July 1, 2024
    This series is designed to help repair centers understand the importance of a supportive internal culture.
    Society of Collision Repair Specialists
    667f0b24ac3a924baf6bd46b Image 31

    Andy Tylka of TAG Auto Group and Todd Hesford of Community Collision Center, leading figures in the auto repair industry, discuss the importance of internal support systems and fostering a positive business culture in the latest Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) Quick Tip video.

    These leaders share their experiences and strategies in supporting the families that are part of their teams, and ways in which they prioritize their wellbeing. They delve into various aspects, from creating memorable “wow” factors, designing unique or inviting business interiors, to setting communication priorities and creating predictability.

    This video series is designed to help other repair centers understand the importance of a supportive internal culture and the impact it can have on their businesses. The terminology used is common naming and is not intended to replace proprietary system or package names within individual businesses.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

