I-CAR Releases 2023 Impact Report

The report also details the organization’s reinvestments to support the industry. A healthy reserve, overseen by the board and funded by ongoing retained earnings, is crucial to I-CAR’s operational sustainability. It enables reinvestment in strategic initiatives responsive to industry needs. I-CAR’s reserve levels are governed within not-for-profit best practices for organizations of similar scale and service levels.

The reserves are designed to help weather emergencies or recessionary pressures, provide for necessary capital reinvestments, and support strategic initiatives that directly benefit the industry. This allows I-CAR to self-fund rather than incur debt.

I-CAR has diligently reinvested in strategic initiatives that further industry training outcomes, strategically expand services driven by industry voice, and provide annual support for CREF. These initiatives align with I-CAR’s vision and mission.