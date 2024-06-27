Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Repair Center

This marks Crash Champions’ fifth new location in the Chicagoland area in the past six months, following the successful acquisition of Adams Collision in December.

“This is our home, and we’re always proud to expand the Crash Champions brand across Chicago,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We look forward to serving our neighbors in Glenview with this brand-new state-of-the-art facility, which features the signature high-quality service our customers have come to expect from Crash Champions.”

Crash Champions, which has added 30 locations to its overall network in 2024 alone, operates a nationwide platform of 649 locations in 37 states — including its newly announced Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified line of repair centers — and backs all repair work with a written lifetime warranty.