  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Crash Champions Opens New Chicagoland Collision Repair Center

    June 27, 2024
    This marks Crash Champions’ fifth new location in the Chicagoland area in the past six months.
    Crash Champions via Facebook
    667c54e19c50f98ae95fe26a Crash Champions Facebook Background

    Crash Champions recently opened the doors to a newly constructed collision repair center in its home market of Chicagoland, according to a news release.

    The new 22,000-square-foot facility, conveniently located at 1652 Waukegan Rd in Glenview, IL, officially opened for business on June 10.

    GB PR
    crash_champions_glenview_il

    This marks Crash Champions’ fifth new location in the Chicagoland area in the past six months, following the successful acquisition of Adams Collision in December.

    “This is our home, and we’re always proud to expand the Crash Champions brand across Chicago,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We look forward to serving our neighbors in Glenview with this brand-new state-of-the-art facility, which features the signature high-quality service our customers have come to expect from Crash Champions.”

    Crash Champions, which has added 30 locations to its overall network in 2024 alone, operates a nationwide platform of 649 locations in 37 states — including its newly announced Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified line of repair centers — and backs all repair work with a written lifetime warranty.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.