Driven Brands and AutoBody Alliance Join Forces

Driven Brands and AutoBody Alliance (ABA) have announced a partnership to expand ABA’s extensive service network of auto body repair facilities across the U.S., according to a news release.

"We are excited to work closely with the team at Driven Brands because of their influence in the marketplace over the past 50 years, as well as their extensive experience in working with both Insurance Carriers and Fleet Companies,” said Steve Bruce, president of AutoBody Alliance.

AutoBody Alliance supports a managed, turn-key direct repair network of automotive body repair facilities. The ABA network connects insurance and fleet companies throughout the United States with premier auto body repair service providers.

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America. It provides a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash.

Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America’s leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco, 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Auto Glass Now, and CARSTAR. With more than 5,000 locations across 13 countries, Driven Brands services approximately 70 million vehicles annually.