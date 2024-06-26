  • Advertise
    Standard Motor Products Expands Collision Repair Program

    June 26, 2024
    New applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4s.com.
    Standard
    Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced a significant expansion of its collision repair program, introducing several advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) components and ten new center high mount stoplight assemblies, according to a news release.

    The expansion includes the introduction of lane departure system cameras for General Motors trucks and SUVs, blind spot detection sensors for nearly half a million Volkswagen vehicles, and park assist cameras for multiple variants of the Toyota Prius. The new center high mount stoplight assemblies add coverage for nearly 4 million Ford vehicles, as well as the 2016-12 Honda CR-V and popular Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

    In addition to the ADAS components, the release includes 186 new part numbers, providing new coverage in 58 distinct product categories for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles. The expansion also includes key internal combustion engine (ICE) categories and emission control components.

    Jack Ramsey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at SMP, stated, “Our latest release includes 186 new components, adding to our industry-leading coverage in multiple categories. Technicians can trust Standard® and Four Seasons® to have the parts they need with the quality they’ve come to expect.”

    All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4s.com and in electronic catalog providers.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

