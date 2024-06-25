  • Advertise
    Body Shop Struck by a Vehicle for the Third Time in 15 Years

    June 25, 2024
    The accident resulted in two people sustaining head injuries.
    A body shop informed a local news outlet that it has been struck by a vehicle for the third time in the last 15 years.

    According to CBS News: Pittsburgh, two people were hospitalized following a vehicle collision into Swift’s Auto Sales in Merrittstown, Pennsylvania, marking the third such incident in 15 years.

    The accident, which occurred on the evening of June 21, resulted in two people sustaining head injuries. The building was at risk of further collapse, necessitating emergency reinforcement.

    Holly Swift, the wife of the business owner according to the article, expressed fear and concern over the recurring incidents and their impact on the business.

    The owner of the business, who according to the Better Business Bureau is David Swift, told reporters there is no set timeline for the business to reopen.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

