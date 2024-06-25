  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Snap-on Launches New ‘ADAS for Experts’ Site

    June 25, 2024
    Customers can access Tru-Point subscription plans and targets, as well as access the vehicle coverage guide.
    Snap-on
    66799fc6dbeeffff49f9834e Adasforexperts

    Snap-on® Total Shop Solutions (TSS™) has launched a brand-new e-commerce portal, ADASforExperts.com, to help Tru-Point™ equipment owners manage their vehicle database membership and acquire targets and accessories, according to a news release.

    At ADASforExperts.com, Tru-Point customers can access Tru-Point subscription plans and targets, as well as access the vehicle coverage guide. Once logged in, visitors to the site can also manage subscriptions, view invoices and place service requests.

    “The new ADAS for Experts website is a one-stop resource for Tru-Point customers, enabling them to adjust their subscriptions to allow customers to service the latest vehicles and stay informed about new product innovations developed to enhance the performance of their Tru-Point equipment,” said Mariana Montovaneli, global director of marketing for Snap-on Equipment. "We encourage all Tru-Point owners to activate their account and see how ADASforExperts.com can help them get the most out of their Tru-Point investment and simplify the management of subscriptions and equipment purchases.”

    For more information or to set up a Tru-Point customer account, call 800-225-5786 or email [email protected].

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.