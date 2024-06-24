Endeavor Business Media Promotes Chris Jones to Editorial Director of the Vehicle Repair Group

Endeavor Business Media is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Jones to editorial director for the Vehicle Repair Group, the nation’s leading business management and technical publications group for the automotive industry.

Jones will oversee editorial strategy and content development for the group’s renowned publications — including Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender, ABRN, Motor Age, NOLN, PTEN, Professional Distributor, Modern Tire Dealer, and Aftermarket Business World — in his new role.

“We are excited to promote Chris to the position of editorial director for the Endeavor Vehicle Repair Group,” said Chris Messer, vice president/group publisher of Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. “Chris has consistently demonstrated exceptional knowledge and leadership in the automotive industry, and we are confident that his fresh perspectives will drive our publications to new heights. His ability to innovate and connect with our audience is unparalleled, and we look forward to the future under his editorial leadership.”

Jones has been an integral part of Endeavor’s Vehicle Repair Group, previously working as an editorial leader for automotive aftermarket publications like Ratchet+Wrench. He began his media career as a sports writer, where he honed his skills in journalism and content creation. He is excited to continue connecting automotive professionals through Endeavor’s publications and providing a platform for excellence in the industry.

Reflecting on his promotion, Jones stated, “There is an energy and excitement within the Endeavor Vehicle Repair Group that matches no professional team I’ve ever been part of. That was evident from day one and continues to be the case. I am excited to roll up my sleeves and serve as its next group editorial director.”

Jones’s promotion marks a new chapter for the Vehicle Repair Group. Under his leadership, the group aims to enhance its editorial offerings, expand its digital presence, and remain a trusted resource for automotive industry professionals.

Endeavor Business Media is confident that Chris Jones’s promotion will further solidify the Vehicle Repair Group’s position as a leader in automotive industry publications. His passion for the industry and commitment to quality journalism will drive the group’s continued success.

For editorial inquiries or content pitches, contact Chris Jones via email at [email protected].

To learn more about our publications, please visit www.endeavorbusinessmedia.com/mkts-we-serve/vehicle-repair/