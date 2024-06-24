  • Advertise
    Airgas Sponsoring 2024 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference

    June 24, 2024
    Airgas will supply the industrial gases and equipment needed for many SkillsUSA Championship competitions.
    Airgas, an Air Liquide company, will once again sponsor and supply all industrial gases used at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta from June 24–27, according to a news release.
     
    Airgas will supply the industrial gases and equipment needed for many SkillsUSA Championship competitions, including ARCAL™ gas cylinders equipped with SMARTOP™ or EXELTOP™ cylinder valve technology. Competitions using the Airgas industrial gases will include collision repair technology, diesel equipment technology, HVACR, residential and commercial appliance technology, welding, welding fabrication, and welding sculpture.
     
    SkillsUSA serves nearly 400,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools, and college/postsecondary programs nationwide. Within SkillsUSA chapters in over 4,000 schools, SkillsUSA provides students with immersive learning experiences, industry-specific training, and career readiness knowledge. Students also gain opportunities to hone their skills in career competitions on the local, state, and national levels.
     
    Bill Pharmer, senior director of Airgas Advanced Fabrication Technologies, commented, “Airgas is proud to supply industrial gases at the SkillsUSA national competition for the second consecutive year. We witnessed the positive impact that our sponsorship support had on the competitors, instructors, and other attendees last year, and are excited to continue in 2024 as high school and college/postsecondary institution students explore welding, engineering, and technical careers.”
