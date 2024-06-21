Classic Collision Enters Washington, D.C Metro Area

Classic Collision officially entered the District of Columbia-Maryland-Virginia (DC-MD-VA) metro area with its acquisition of Pro-Tech Collision in Stafford, Virginia, according to a news release by Focus Advisors

Focus Advisors Automotive M&A represented the owners in the transaction with Classic. Pro-Tech is a high-performance single shop out of Falmouth, Virginia, with intake centers in Stafford and Fredericksburg along the major thoroughfare from Virginia into the District of Columbia.

Chris Lane, president at Focus Advisors, commented, “Northern Virginia has had significant population and economic growth in recent years, so it’s clear Classic recognized the potential in expanding into the DC-MD-VA by way of Virginia. Pro-Tech’s features and desirable location right off I-95 attracted multiple bidders, including Classic Collision, which ultimately won the deal. We were pleased to get the transaction across the finish line and secure a great outcome for both co-owners, Paul and Mike.”

Classic Collision made its first foray into Virginia in late 2023 with the acquisition of Elite Auto Body, Inc., a six-shop MSO based out of Hampton, Virginia. And earlier this year, it acquired two shops in Virginia Beach. The acquisition of Pro-Tech marked their entrance into the DC-MD-VA market.

Classic Collision is not alone among the major consolidators in their push into the Mid-Atlantic. In March, Crash Champions acquired Performance Collision Centers, a nine-shop MSO with locations across Virginia, South Carolina, and Georgia, including six locations in Virginia. Earlier this year, Caliber Collision acquired a shop in Baltimore, Maryland, while Joe Hudson’s acquired shops in Eldersburg and Pasadena, Maryland. Meanwhile, throughout the year, VIVE has acquired several shops throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.

The release also noted that since their private equity-backed inception in Atlanta, Classic Collision started moving up the east coast.