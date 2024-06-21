  • Advertise
    Agenda Announced for CIECA Connex 2024 Annual Conference

    June 21, 2024
    The two-day event will feature discussions on technology, networking, and more.
    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association
    667459e579b018561927f374 Connex 2024 V1a
    The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024, will be held at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, MI, on September 24-25, according to a news release.
     
    This year’s theme is ‘The Intersection of Data & Mobility’ and will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.
     
    During the two-day event, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program, and a celebration of CIECA’s 30th anniversary of creating data integration standards.
     
    The agenda will include OEM representatives from Audi, Ford, and Lucid Motors, as well as a panel discussion focused on 3D printing in the collision industry and a digital claims panel. Information will also be shared about the following topics and how they will impact the collision industry and CIECA standards in the future: artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, EV batteries and the electric grid, OEM repair procedures, and telematics.
     
    This year’s Platinum sponsors include IAA and OEC. Gold sponsors are CarPartPro.com, Nexsyis, and the United Recyclers Group (URG). Silver sponsors include AkzoNobel, Allstate, the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA), Axalta, Caliber Collision, Comsearch, Enterprise Mobility, Mitchell (an Enlyte Company), Safelite, and Solera.
     
    Speakers include:
     
    OEM Panel Discussion
    • Mark Allen, Audi of America
    • Jake Rodenroth, Lucid Motors
    • Chris Wallace, Ford Motor Company
     
    3D Printing
    • Mario Dimovski, Boyd Group
    • Michael Driehorst, Headlights.com
    • Michel LoPrete, Auto Additive
    • Harold Sears, Iperion X/Imagine Additive Consulting
     
    Industry Updates
    • Pat Blech, OEC
    • Greg Horn, PartsTrader
    • Jamie Shackelford, Caliber Collision
     
    AI Cameras and Transportation Solutions
    • Chris Piche, Smarter AI
     
    AI in the Customer Experience
    • Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, SocioSquares and Propel
     
    Telematics
    • Joel Pepera, Arity
     
    EV Batteries and Electric Grid Infrastructure
    • Richard Mueller, DTE Energy
    • Emil Nusbaum, ARA
     
    Digital Claims
    • Michael Anderson, Guidewire
    • Paul Riffel, GAINSCO
     
    CAPIS Technical Updates
    • Paul Barry and Paulette Reed, CIECA
    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

