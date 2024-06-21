Agenda Announced for CIECA Connex 2024 Annual Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024, will be held at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, MI, on September 24-25, according to a news release.

This year’s theme is ‘The Intersection of Data & Mobility’ and will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

During the two-day event, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program, and a celebration of CIECA’s 30th anniversary of creating data integration standards.

The agenda will include OEM representatives from Audi, Ford, and Lucid Motors, as well as a panel discussion focused on 3D printing in the collision industry and a digital claims panel. Information will also be shared about the following topics and how they will impact the collision industry and CIECA standards in the future: artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, EV batteries and the electric grid, OEM repair procedures, and telematics.

This year’s Platinum sponsors include IAA and OEC. Gold sponsors are CarPartPro.com, Nexsyis, and the United Recyclers Group (URG). Silver sponsors include AkzoNobel, Allstate, the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA), Axalta, Caliber Collision, Comsearch, Enterprise Mobility, Mitchell (an Enlyte Company), Safelite, and Solera.

Speakers include:

OEM Panel Discussion

Mark Allen, Audi of America

Jake Rodenroth, Lucid Motors

Chris Wallace, Ford Motor Company

3D Printing

Mario Dimovski, Boyd Group

Michael Driehorst, Headlights.com

Michel LoPrete, Auto Additive

Harold Sears, Iperion X/Imagine Additive Consulting

Industry Updates

Pat Blech, OEC

Greg Horn, PartsTrader

Jamie Shackelford, Caliber Collision

AI Cameras and Transportation Solutions

Chris Piche, Smarter AI

AI in the Customer Experience

Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, SocioSquares and Propel

Telematics

Joel Pepera, Arity

EV Batteries and Electric Grid Infrastructure

Richard Mueller, DTE Energy

Emil Nusbaum, ARA

Digital Claims

Michael Anderson, Guidewire

Paul Riffel, GAINSCO

CAPIS Technical Updates