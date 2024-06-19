Body Shop Worker Arrested at Workplace After Fatal Accident

A Texas body shop worker is facing serious charges after a fatal incident in Northwest Dallas, Texas, according to local outlets.

Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, who has a history of DWI convictions, is accused of striking a pedestrian with his BMW and failing to report the accident immediately to authorities.

According to records obtained by Fox 4 KDFW, the Dallas Police Department reported that Munoz called 911 after midnight on Saturday, June 15. They discovered his vehicle with significant damage and a human limb in the passenger seat. Munoz exhibited signs of intoxication, including slurred speech, glassy eyes, and the smell of alcohol.

At the time of the accident, Munoz was on probation for prior DWI offenses. He was detained in Dallas County Jail, charged with felony DWI and causing a collision that resulted in death.

Munoz confessed to hitting an individual with his BMW near Storey Lane and I-35E, then driving to his workplace, MAACO Auto Body Shop, approximately a mile away. Surveillance footage captured the extensive police investigation that closed Storey Lane for over eight hours.

In the parking lot of MAACO, officers observed the damaged white BMW with a shattered front passenger windshield and a severed arm on the seat, surrounded by blood.

Munoz, who had left a Grand Prairie Hooters before the incident, claimed he was on his way to work at MAACO. However, the manager at MAACO confirmed that Munoz was not scheduled for an overnight shift.

Despite Munoz's assertion that he consumed only one shot of Patron earlier in the day, field sobriety tests conducted by the police indicated otherwise. His breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol concentration of .179, more than double the legal limit.

Munoz's record includes a 2018 guilty plea for a DWI charge in New Hampshire and a 2023 arrest for DWI in Fort Worth, resulting in a two-year probation sentence.

The identity of the victim remains unknown, and Munoz has admitted to having cocaine in his system, as revealed by a blood sample provided before his incarceration.

According to BizPac Review, Munoz could face up to two decades in prison and significant fines.