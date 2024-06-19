Mastering Matte Finishes: Industry Leaders Share Best Practices at LA Trade Tech Event

A special event will be held focusing on the increasingly popular matte finishes by the California Autobody Association.

The event, titled “Flawless Paint! Yes, It’s Possible!”, invites attendees to join an engaging discussion with four leading paint manufacturers: Axalta, PPG, AkzoNobel, and BASF. The aim is to educate members on a variety of methods to make challenging paint jobs more simple and manageable.

Learn about non-included operations that pertain to this special paint type that is gaining in popularity and join CAA members for an evening of learning and networking with industry peers.

Among the topics to be covered are booth airflow, cleaning best practices, effective masking, effective booth loading/staging, and gloss level readings. The event promises to provide invaluable insights into best practices for semi-gloss paint application, ensuring participants get it right the first time.

The event is particularly timely for those tired of a single dirt nib ruining a matte finish paint job, a common problem that leads to wasted time, wasted material, and mega-frustration.

Tickets for the event are priced at $40 for members and $60 for non-members. The schedule for the evening includes check-in at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting commencing at 7 p.m.

The event will be on Wednesday, June 26, at LA Trade Tech, 2198 S. Flower St, Los Angeles, California. Parking is available on the roof of the building. RSVP Cindy Shillito, CAA Southern California representative, at [email protected] or by phone at 714-944-4028.