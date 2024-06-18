Nebraska Students Paint Mural on Dealership Wall

Williams has worked on public art projects in Alliance, Nebraska, for the last few years, and said they were listening to what communities wanted what the people in communities like these wanted when it came to public art.

The answer? Murals.

“Nebraska towns are a blank canvas waiting for renewal,” Williams said. “Murals can revitalize spaces. They can catalyze broader community ideas into renewal initiatives. There are educational, social and economic benefits to having widespread cultural access.”

As the Nebraska Extension engagement zone coordinator in southeast Nebraska, Karly Black’s job is to help iron out the coordination and facilitate collaboration between rural communities and different departments at the university—in this case the School of Art, Art History and Design.

“This project allows the college students to gain new skills that they can utilize in their jobs outside of college,” she said. “They’re working with the business that is helping sponsor this mural, creating the mural, budgeting, working on this youth component, and doing community outreach. These could all be things that maybe they’re going to do in the real world.”

Andrea Schafer, chief business officer at Premier Chevrolet Buick GMC, said they were interested in a mural to beautify their building. The business sits near downtown Beatrice, which was named a Certified Creative District by the Nebraska Arts Council. Even before the mural was completed, Schafer had received messages about how excited they were about the project.

“We were able to piggyback on what their idea was and bring more art to downtown,” she said. “It makes our community look that much better.”

Sandra Williams, center, and Maddie Vanderbur, a senior in graphic design and the mural’s designer, look over a printout of the mural.

Craig Chandler | University Communication and Marketing

Sandra Williams, center, and Maddie Vanderbur, a senior in graphic design and the mural’s designer, look over a printout of the mural.

The staff at the business generated a concept about bringing together past and present trucks for the mural, which Schafer shared with the class. She said working with the students was easy and seamless.

“They have great ideas, and it’s fun to hear what they have to say,” Schafer said. “I love their creativity.”

They eventually selected the design of Maddie Vanderbur, who just completed her junior year in graphic design. It depicts a modern truck and an antique truck sitting next to each other in green rolling hills with wildflowers.

“I really wanted to focus on having a Nebraska landscape in the back,” Vanderbur said. “Our skies and the clouds are so beautiful here.”

Vanderbur had never been involved with a project of this scale before, she said, and she learned more about working with such a large space, adjusting to the environment and using materials like exterior paint and rollers. All students in the class also had to get aerial lift certified in order to paint the top reaches of the building.

Vanderbur said the process was extremely collaborative, and she enjoyed the opportunity to work with other students. She said she felt getting input from each other made the final product the best it could be.