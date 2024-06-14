  • Advertise
    TOPDON Sponsors Federico Sceriffo in 2024 Formula Drift Series

    June 14, 2024
    Sceriffo welcomed TOPDON’s sponsorship, noting the importance of their diagnostic tools.
    Related To: TOPDON
    TOPDON USA
    TOPDON USA

    TOPDON USA, a provider of technology and equipment for the auto industry, announced its sponsorship of Federico Sceriffo and his Ferrari team in the Formula Drift series. Sceriffo, a professional drifting instructor, will compete in the 2024 U.S. Formula Drift courses with “Fiorella”, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with 1125 horsepower.

    “Sceriffo is an incredible talent behind the wheel who is passionate about inspiring the next generation of enthusiasts as a professional Drifting instructor,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president of TOPDON USA. “He’s a proven champion whose talent and successes around the world is a natural extension of the TOPDON brand. We look forward to watching him compete in the 2024 U.S. Formula Drift courses piloting the only turbo charged V12 Ferrari in the series and in the world.”

    The FFF Drifting Department, established in 2016, is the drifting team for the FFF Racing Group. With headquarters in Varano De’Melegari, Italy, and Atlanta, Georgia, the team has over 20 years of motorsport experience.

    Sceriffo welcomed TOPDON’s sponsorship, noting the importance of their diagnostic tools in maintaining optimum performance for ‘Fiorella’. He expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Formula Drift series.

    Sceriffo’s drifting career began in Italy in 2004. He has competed internationally and joined Team Orange to train with drifting pioneer, Nobushige Kumakubo. In 2012, Sceriffo won the D1GP International Match in Tokyo Odaiba. He began competing in the Formula Drift season for the FFF Drifting Department team in a Ferrari 599 in 2018.

    TOPDON USA, founded in 2017 and based in Rockaway, New Jersey, provides tools and solutions for technicians and DIY enthusiasts. In 2022, the company introduced their first EVSE, investing in the development of EV Market presence. The company owns over 140 intellectual property rights and helps customers minimize downtime and maximize efficiency.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

