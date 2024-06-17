  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    LKQ PBE and FinishMaster Merge into LKQ Refinish

    June 17, 2024
    LKQ Refinish services over 40,000 customers in North America.
    Related To: LKQ Corporation
    LKQ
    666c8c5483821400ac66b812 Image 26

    LKQ Corporation has merged the LKQ PBE and FinishMaster businesses under one umbrella, now called LKQ Refinish, according to a news release.

    The LKQ Refinish division services over 40,000 customers within North America.

    Over the years, the LKQ Refinish division has expanded through acquisitions of well-known names within the industry, such as Keystone Automotive Paint, Body and Equipment, AkzoNobel’s U.S. company-owned store division, Max Auto, Cross Canada, and most recently, FinishMaster.

    “Operating as LKQ Refinish underscores our ongoing commitment to continued focus and growth in the sales and service of current and future customers in the automotive collision, fleet, and general industrial businesses,” said Ed Pietrzak, VP of product marketing and vendor relations.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.