LKQ PBE and FinishMaster Merge into LKQ Refinish

LKQ Corporation has merged the LKQ PBE and FinishMaster businesses under one umbrella, now called LKQ Refinish, according to a news release.

The LKQ Refinish division services over 40,000 customers within North America.

Over the years, the LKQ Refinish division has expanded through acquisitions of well-known names within the industry, such as Keystone Automotive Paint, Body and Equipment, AkzoNobel’s U.S. company-owned store division, Max Auto, Cross Canada, and most recently, FinishMaster.

“Operating as LKQ Refinish underscores our ongoing commitment to continued focus and growth in the sales and service of current and future customers in the automotive collision, fleet, and general industrial businesses,” said Ed Pietrzak, VP of product marketing and vendor relations.