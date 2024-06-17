Father-Son CARSTAR Celebrates Three Decades of Excellence

The establishment was founded by Dean Fisher, who passed the ownership baton to his son Justin nearly a decade ago. Since then, CARSTAR Yorkville has consistently delivered superior repairs and exceptional customer service to the western suburbs, setting a standard for excellence in automotive care.

Justin Fisher, a prominent figure in both business and community engagement circles, has not only sustained but also elevated the shop’s reputation to new heights.

"Leading the Chicagoland CARSTAR Business group, Justin's relentless pursuit of growth opportunities and unwavering commitment to strengthening community ties epitomize the true essence of CARSTAR's spirit," the release stated. "In celebration of this significant milestone and in honor of Father's Day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dean and Justin Fisher for their enduring dedication and visionary leadership. As fathers themselves, their legacy of excellence and commitment to service inspires us all to strive for greatness."