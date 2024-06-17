  • Advertise
    Father-Son CARSTAR Celebrates Three Decades of Excellence

    June 17, 2024
    The owner passed the ownership baton to his son nearly a decade ago.
    CARSTAR Yorkville, Illinois, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this June, marking three decades of unwavering commitment to perfection under the steadfast leadership of owner Justin Fisher and his dedicated team, according to a news release.

    The establishment was founded by Dean Fisher, who passed the ownership baton to his son Justin nearly a decade ago. Since then, CARSTAR Yorkville has consistently delivered superior repairs and exceptional customer service to the western suburbs, setting a standard for excellence in automotive care.

    Justin Fisher, a prominent figure in both business and community engagement circles, has not only sustained but also elevated the shop’s reputation to new heights.

    "Leading the Chicagoland CARSTAR Business group, Justin's relentless pursuit of growth opportunities and unwavering commitment to strengthening community ties epitomize the true essence of CARSTAR's spirit," the release stated. "In celebration of this significant milestone and in honor of Father's Day, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dean and Justin Fisher for their enduring dedication and visionary leadership. As fathers themselves, their legacy of excellence and commitment to service inspires us all to strive for greatness."

     

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

