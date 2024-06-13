Multi-Vehicle Fire Hits Florida Collision Repair Shop

A multi-vehicle fire at Jenkins Collision Center in Ocala, Florida, was swiftly managed by Ocala Fire Rescue early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. on June 11, 2024. Upon receiving the call, Engine 1 and Rescue 1 from Ocala Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene. The dispatch team, learning that multiple vehicles were involved, added Engine 4 to the response.
Upon arrival, the crews encountered a large column of smoke and flames emanating from three vehicles parked side by side behind a locked fence. Engine 1 assumed command, forced the gate open, and initiated the fire attack. Engine 4 supported the operation by establishing a water supply.
Once the fire was under control, foam was used to extinguish any remaining hotspots and cool the affected area to prevent rekindling. The fire was confined to the three vehicles initially involved, though a fourth vehicle did sustain paint damage due to heat exposure.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Ocala Police Department also responded to the incident.