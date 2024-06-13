Multi-Vehicle Fire Hits Florida Collision Repair Shop

A multi-vehicle fire at Jenkins Collision Center in Ocala, Florida, was swiftly managed by Ocala Fire Rescue early Tuesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The incident was reported just after 3 a.m. on June 11, 2024. Upon receiving the call, Engine 1 and Rescue 1 from Ocala Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene. The dispatch team, learning that multiple vehicles were involved, added Engine 4 to the response.

Upon arrival, the crews encountered a large column of smoke and flames emanating from three vehicles parked side by side behind a locked fence. Engine 1 assumed command, forced the gate open, and initiated the fire attack. Engine 4 supported the operation by establishing a water supply.