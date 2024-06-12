  • Advertise
    I-CAR Academy: I-CAR's New Early Career Technician Program

    June 12, 2024
    The news release described the program as a "game changer."
    I-CAR
    6668b20a8c296f4e37ac8efa Icar Academy Image

    The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) announced the launch of the I-CAR Academy, a pioneering program aimed at educating and recognizing entry-level technicians, as well as the schools and repair centers that train them, according to a news release.

    This marks the first industry-neutral, comprehensive early career program of its kind.

    The I-CAR Academy offers a consistent entry-level curriculum across schools and shops, facilitating a smoother transition to the workforce and supporting both onboarding and retention efforts. The program is now available for the 2024-2025 academic year and is set to replace the existing education edition curriculum (PDP-EE). A similar curriculum tailored for shops will be released in August, complete with additional tools to improve shop culture and enhance leadership and mentorship experiences.

    John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR, stated, “For over 45 years, I-CAR has been setting the training standard and providing education programming that meets modern accepted standards. The I-CAR Academy represents the next step in our commitment to the industry, ensuring new technicians are well-prepared from day one.”

    The I-CAR Academy curriculum is designed to provide a solid foundation for technicians, leading into I-CAR’s Professional level (ProLevel) curriculum and Platinum Technician certification, as well as OEM and supplier certified programs. It integrates online knowledge with hands-on skills training in a gamified environment, awarding badges for competencies.

    Dara Goroff, I-CAR vice president of planning and industry talent programming, described the I-CAR Academy as a “game-changer” for the industry, following the launch of last year’s Collision Careers talent attraction platform. The curriculum covers collision repair fundamentals and provides foundational knowledge for roles such as Estimator/Repair Planner, Non-Structural, Structural, and Refinish Technician.

    Schools and shops interested in the I-CAR Academy program can find more information at I-CAR’s website.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

