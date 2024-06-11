Chicagoland CARSTAR Recognizes Veterans and Military Member during Military Appreciation Month

CARSTAR, with locations across Chicago, honors those in the community who have served the country and made the ultimate sacrifice during May Military Appreciation Month, according to a news release.

During Memorial Day weekend, the CARSTAR Chicagoland business group partnered with veteran-owned local restaurant Rosie’s Home Cookin’ on a unique tribute.

The CARSTAR team, which includes veterans such as Lou Scola (U.S. Navy), owner of CARSTAR Scola’s, distributed 100 36" American flags to the restaurant’s patrons along with copies of the "I AM YOUR SOLDIER" poem, "A LETTER HOME FROM VIETNAM," and copies of the CARSTAR CORNER Newsletter. They also raffled off 10 $25 gift certificates for the restaurant.

“Many of our Chicagoland owners and team members served in the military and want to give back to other veterans during Military Appreciation Month and throughout the year,” said Lou Scola on behalf of the CARSTAR Chicagoland business group. “Sharing this tribute to veterans and all who served during the Memorial Day Weekend allowed us to support a veteran-owned business and encourage their patrons to honor this solemn holiday.”