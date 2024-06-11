  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    The Role of Automatic Crash Notification Systems in Modern Vehicles

    June 11, 2024
    Check out the car brands that offer a free ACN system in their newer models.
    Car ADAS Solutions
    666743b8f46794636714d9bd Automatic Crash Notification Systems Car Adas Solu

    In the unfortunate event of a car crash, automatic crash notification (ACN) systems can be a lifesaver, as reported by Car ADAS in a recent article. Part of the larger umbrella of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), these systems automatically detect when a crash occurs and send an alert to emergency responders, providing them with crucial information about the location and severity of the accident.

    ACN systems use a combination of sensors and communication technologies to detect and report crashes. They monitor the vehicle’s movements, analyze the data to determine if a crash has occurred, and establish a connection with a call center. If the occupants in the car cannot respond, the call center operator will contact emergency services.

    The main purpose of ACN systems is to reduce the response time of emergency services in case of a crash. By automatically detecting and reporting crashes, ACN systems eliminate the need for someone at the scene to call for help. This can save precious minutes that can make a difference in saving lives.

    As of 2024, according to a CAR ADAS, these are the car brands that offer a free ACN system in their newer models:

    • Acura – AcuraLink Assist
    • Audi – Connect CARE
    • BMW – ConnectedDrive
    • Ford/Lincoln – 911 Assist
    • Genesis – Connected Services
    • Honda – HondaLink Assist
    • Hyundai – Bluelink+
    • Jaguar/Land Rover – InControl Protect SOS Emergency Services
    • Mazda – Automatic 911 Dialing
    • Polestar – Connect
    • Porsche – Connect Care
    • Tesla – Vehicle Update
    • Volvo – OnCall

    Here are some brands that offer ACN systems with a free trial period:

    • OnStar (Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC): The OnStar One Essentials plan offers an 8-year free trial.
    • Jeep Connect: This service provides a 10-year free trial.
    • Kia UVO/Kia Connect: Comes with a 5-year free trial, then $5.99 a month or $59 a year for the Care subscription tier.
    • Lexus Enform Safety Connect: Includes a 10-year free trial for most models, then $8 a month or $80 a year.
    • Mercedes Me Connect: Offers a 10-year free trial for automatic crash notification and SOS button.
    • Ram Connect: Provides a 10-year free trial, then $14.99 monthly.
    • Toyota Safety Connect: Includes a 10-year free trial with stolen vehicle locator and roadside assistance on select models.
    • Volkswagen Car-Net: Offers a 5-year free trial, then $159 yearly, including vehicle status and roadside assistance.

    Other brands offer ACN systems with a monthly or yearly subscription fee. For a full breakdown of different car manufacturers and their offerings, check out this article from Consumer Reports.

    The increasing prevalence of ACN systems and ADAS in modern vehicles has led to a growing need for reliable calibration centers. Car ADAS offers a solution to start your own ADAS calibration center, providing training, equipment, and support. This trend towards safety and assistance systems in vehicles not only improves road safety but also opens up new business opportunities in the automotive industry.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.