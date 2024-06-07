  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: Surround View Cameras

    June 7, 2024
    These cameras are part of the parking assistance systems.
    Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS)
    66621aaa58c306f3f3d16052 Image 16

    Kris Burton, the national director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), and Joel Dufkis, an I-CAR ADAS and EV instructor, discuss surround view cameras in the latest SCRS Quick Tip video.

    These cameras are part of the parking assistance systems. The system displays the immediate surroundings on some or all sides of the vehicle while it is stopped or during low-speed maneuvers.

    This series is designed to help consumers understand the safety systems and functions that may be found on their vehicles, as well as the considerations these systems may contribute to the repair process. The terminology used is common naming and is not intended to replace automaker proprietary system or package names.

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.