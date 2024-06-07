VIDEO: SCRS Quick Tip: Surround View Cameras

Kris Burton, the national director of the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), and Joel Dufkis, an I-CAR ADAS and EV instructor, discuss surround view cameras in the latest SCRS Quick Tip video.

These cameras are part of the parking assistance systems. The system displays the immediate surroundings on some or all sides of the vehicle while it is stopped or during low-speed maneuvers.