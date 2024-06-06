CarTechIQ and Roli Partner to Change Automotive Repair Guidance with AI

Roli, a provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions for sophisticated AI and data pipelines, has announced a strategic OEM partnership with CarTechIQ, an AI-powered automotive service and support provider, according to a news release.

This collaboration aims to empower automotive technicians worldwide with a groundbreaking solution that leverages the combined power of specialized AI and open large language models (LLMs).

CarTechIQ’s solution provides vehicle-specific repair guidance intelligence, drawing from a multitude of sources, including manufacturer manuals, technical information, recall history, and past service records for both the specific vehicle and similar models. This comprehensive approach surpasses any single resource or the ability of a human technician to compile such information within a reasonable timeframe. By integrating open LLMs, CarTechIQ further refines the solution, ensuring technicians have access to the most relevant and up-to-date information.

“The robust, stable, and AI-purposed infrastructure Roli provides supports our technology solution with the highest quality backend API we could ask for,” said James Smith, co-founder and CTO of CarTechIQ. “This best-of-breed solution saved us months of development time and effort while also eliminating the need to create custom client-side code for wider distribution.”

Roli’s IaaS platform offers CarTechIQ a critical foundation, specifically designed to manage the complex data pipelines and AI processes required for their innovative service. A key benefit is the automatic generation of a Software Development Kit (SDK) for CarTechIQ. This SDK enables CarTechIQ’s integration partners to have seamless access to their AI-powered repair guidance, eliminating the need for additional development.

“We are thrilled with the CarTechIQ partnership,” said Chip Ernst, CEO and co-founder of Roli. “They have developed a highly specialized AI solution, and Roli supports their innovation with our specialized IaaS—a perfect match! Accelerating their service availability, raising the quality bar on the collective solution, and increasing their future agility is a perfect example of how Roli aims to help partners and customers.”