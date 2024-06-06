CCG Hires New Business Development Director

Certified Collision Group announced that Casey Wallace is joining the organization as business development director, effective June 1, according to a news release.

Wallace brings 26 years of experience from both the distribution and manufacturing segments of the collision repair industry.

Over the last five years, Wallace held the role as a strategic accounts manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinish where he “excelled in driving significant sales growth and leading strategic sales initiatives” according to the release.

“I am looking forward to joining the team and utilizing my experience to foster new opportunities and contribute to Certified Collision Group’s growth,” Wallace said.

“We’re very excited to add a talented industry veteran like Casey Wallace to the CCG family,” said Steve Widen, vice president of sales and business development. “Casey’s extensive experience and relationships within the collision industry will bring continued value to our affiliate partners.”