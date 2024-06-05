SMART Expands Assortment of Body Fillers, Putties & Glazes

LKQ Corporation, a national distributor of automotive and industrial finishing materials, has announced the availability of Smart Advanced fillers, putties, and glazes at select locations, accroding to a news release.
The product line expansion is part of LKQ’s commitment to offering high-quality products at competitive prices.
The Smart Advanced range includes five body fillers, each designed to meet various refinishing needs and preferences of technicians. The fillers vary in performance levels, from ultra-premium to unique, ensuring a match for every repair scenario.
The lineup includes:
- Ultra-Premium Body Filler: Designed for repairing panel damage and small imperfections, it sands to an ultra-smooth finish.
- Gold Premium Body Filler: A lightweight filler with a creamy formula that offers superior filling properties and excellent direct-to-metal adhesion.
- Performance Grip Body Filler: Ideal for medium to deep repairs, it provides great control on vertical surfaces due to its non-sag properties.
- Pro-Lite Body Filler: Known for its great filling properties, smooth consistency, and easy sanding capabilities.
- Pro-Glass Body Filler: A versatile filler that can be shaped and sanded easily, replacing both short and long strand products.
In addition to body fillers, Smart has enhanced its putty and glaze offerings, including the 1K Kombi Putty, a ready-to-use finishing putty that requires no hardener.
The products are available at participating LKQ branches. For more information or to try out the Smart Advanced Body Fillers, Glazes, and Putties, customers can contact their local LKQ Refinish Sales or Tech Rep, or call the LKQ Team of Experts at 866-LKQ-CORP.
LKQ’s mission remains to provide quality products, reliable delivery, and a steadfast commitment to customer success in the automotive and industrial finishing industries. For a closer look at the Smart product line, customers are encouraged to view the Smart Product Catalog.