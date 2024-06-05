Polyvance Announces New Instructor-Led Estimating Plastic Repair Training Course

Polyvance’s new EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course was designed to address this issue by educating shop estimators about the factors involved in estimating the repair of damaged automotive plastics, according to a news release.

Repairable plastic parts are often discarded because many estimators lack the knowledge to assess the repairability of these parts. This practice adversely affects the shop’s billed labor hours, its repair versus replace ratio, and its cycle time.

The EPR-02 Estimating Plastic Repair course is an instructor-led, structured course delivered by Polyvance personnel at the customer’s shop. Each three-hour session can accommodate up to six students. The course has recently been approved by I-CAR for three hours of annual training credit under their Industry Training Alliance program. Polyvance is a Sustaining Partner of I-CAR.

During the course, students will learn to evaluate the damage to automotive plastic parts, with a focus on bumper covers and headlights. The course primarily consists of an engaging, discussion-driven classroom session, complemented by an in-shop demonstration of bumper cover repair by the instructor.

Course objectives include identifying plastic repair opportunities, understanding various plastic repair methods, making informed decisions on whether to repair or replace damaged plastic, accurately assessing the extent of damage on bumper covers and headlights, and determining the repairability of damaged textured parts.

For more information or to register for the course, contact Polyvance at 800-633-3047 or email [email protected].