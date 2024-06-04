  • Advertise
  • Awards
  • Magazines
  • Multi-Shop Operations (MSO)
  • Subscribe
    1. News
    2. Latest News

    Joel Ayres of Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Announces Retirement

    June 4, 2024
    Following nearly a decade of working in AACF, Ayes retirement took effect April 30.
    Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF)
    665e324e3835a0eb6afb5dbb Aacf 65th Logo

    Joel Ayres, the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation’s (AACF) first executive director, has announced his retirement in a recent press release.

    Following nearly a decade of working in AACF, Ayes retirement took effect April 30. Having been the first executive director appointed to the organization, he has been credited with playing a role in much of its success. With the launch of AACF’s Awareness Partner Program that Ayres oversaw, the number of its partner companies doubled.

    Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF)
    joel_ayres

    Ayres’ experience in the automotive aftermarket stretches beyond just AACF, having served as a sales manager, general manager, national marketing director, and VP of sales and marketing for several different manufacturers. Additionally, Ayres held a role on the SEMA Board of Directors, where he spearheaded its charitable arm, SEMA Cares, and chaired the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Committee.

    Having a passion for charity work, Ayres has also been involved with the Sacramento Heart Gallery, Big Brothers of Northeastern Indiana, Adam Petty Victory Junction Camp, Child Help Village, Newcomers High School, and Camp Ukandu.

    He’s earned a myriad of titles for the work he’s done, including the JBPCO Chairman’s Award, Northwood University Leadership Award, LTAA Chairman’s Award, SBN Athena Award, PRO Jim Borré Lifetime Achievement Award, SEMA Hall of Fame induction, SEMA Person of the Year recognition, Heart Gallery Dedicated Service Award, and most recently induction into the TORA Hall of Fame.

    “I was honored to have been chosen as the first Executive Director of AACF. I was blessed with a fantastic Board of Trustees to work with these past 9 plus years,” said Ayres. “I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish, and I love the mission of the Foundation. Outside of the limelight, we help many individuals and families through kindness and support. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve and help my brothers and sisters in the Automotive Aftermarket.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Best Body Shop and the 360-Degree-Concept

    Spanesi ‘360-Degree-Concept’ Enables Kansas Body Shop to Complete High-Quality Repairs

    How Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrow Collision Center, Achieves Their Spot-On Measurements

    Learn how Fender Bender Operator of the Year, Morrison Collision Center, equipped their new collision facility with “sleek and modern” equipment and tools from Spanesi Americas...

    ADAS Applications: What They Are & What They Do

    Learn how ADAS utilizes sensors such as radar, sonar, lidar and cameras to perceive the world around the vehicle, and either provide critical information to the driver or take...

    Banking on Bigger Profits with a Heavy-Duty Truck Paint Booth

    The addition of a heavy-duty paint booth for oversized trucks & vehicles can open the door to new or expanded service opportunities.