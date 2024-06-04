Joel Ayres of Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Announces Retirement

He’s earned a myriad of titles for the work he’s done, including the JBPCO Chairman’s Award, Northwood University Leadership Award, LTAA Chairman’s Award, SBN Athena Award, PRO Jim Borré Lifetime Achievement Award, SEMA Hall of Fame induction, SEMA Person of the Year recognition, Heart Gallery Dedicated Service Award, and most recently induction into the TORA Hall of Fame.

“I was honored to have been chosen as the first Executive Director of AACF. I was blessed with a fantastic Board of Trustees to work with these past 9 plus years,” said Ayres. “I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish, and I love the mission of the Foundation. Outside of the limelight, we help many individuals and families through kindness and support. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve and help my brothers and sisters in the Automotive Aftermarket.”