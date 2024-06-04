Joel Ayres of Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation Announces Retirement

Joel Ayres, the Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation’s (AACF) first executive director, has announced his retirement in a recent press release.
Following nearly a decade of working in AACF, Ayes retirement took effect April 30. Having been the first executive director appointed to the organization, he has been credited with playing a role in much of its success. With the launch of AACF’s Awareness Partner Program that Ayres oversaw, the number of its partner companies doubled.
Ayres’ experience in the automotive aftermarket stretches beyond just AACF, having served as a sales manager, general manager, national marketing director, and VP of sales and marketing for several different manufacturers. Additionally, Ayres held a role on the SEMA Board of Directors, where he spearheaded its charitable arm, SEMA Cares, and chaired the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Committee.
Having a passion for charity work, Ayres has also been involved with the Sacramento Heart Gallery, Big Brothers of Northeastern Indiana, Adam Petty Victory Junction Camp, Child Help Village, Newcomers High School, and Camp Ukandu.
He’s earned a myriad of titles for the work he’s done, including the JBPCO Chairman’s Award, Northwood University Leadership Award, LTAA Chairman’s Award, SBN Athena Award, PRO Jim Borré Lifetime Achievement Award, SEMA Hall of Fame induction, SEMA Person of the Year recognition, Heart Gallery Dedicated Service Award, and most recently induction into the TORA Hall of Fame.
“I was honored to have been chosen as the first Executive Director of AACF. I was blessed with a fantastic Board of Trustees to work with these past 9 plus years,” said Ayres. “I am proud of the work we were able to accomplish, and I love the mission of the Foundation. Outside of the limelight, we help many individuals and families through kindness and support. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to serve and help my brothers and sisters in the Automotive Aftermarket.”