    New Car-O-Liner Interactive Website Provides Customers Detailed Product Offerings

    June 4, 2024
    The website now features a mobile-friendly design and interactive product pages.
    Car-O-Liner
    665df54f4b82d35553240109 Col Website Image Hr Alpha

    Car-O-Liner has redesigned its website to “offer smoother navigation and present extensive details on its acclaimed products, aiding customers in making informed choices tailored to their individual shop needs,” according to a news release.

    The updated Car-O-Liner website boasts seamless navigation, presenting comprehensive information on the entire Car-O-Liner product line. This includes alignment and straightening, measuring systems, joining and heating, and workshop solutions. Each category provides detailed insights into technological advancements and product advantages, empowering users to make informed decisions tailored to their workshop requirements.

    The new website also features a mobile-friendly design and interactive product pages. These pages highlight features and benefits through relevant product videos.

    “Car-O-Liner’s innovation, top-of-the-line technology, and productivity-enhancing features are fully on display on the newly updated Car-O-Liner website,” said Tim Garner, market development manager for Car-O-Liner. “Throughout the redesign, our primary objective was to create a user-centric resource, rich in detailed information and readily accessible to our customers as they evaluate new Car-O-Liner products for their shops.”

    About the Author

    FenderBender Staff Reporters

    The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

