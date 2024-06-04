Quality Collision Group Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the appointment of Eric Newell as chief revenue officer (CRO) at QCG, according to a news release.

Newell joined QCG in October 2022 as vice president of Operations and became regional VP of operations in early 2024. As CRO, he will oversee the revenue-generating processes throughout the rapidly growing company.

“Eric’s role in fortifying Quality Collision Group’s performance has been remarkable at every stop,” said QCG’s CEO, and founder, Jerod Guerin. “From driving revenue growth at our brands in the Midwest to establishing a national ADAS presence, he’s been integral to our recent successes.”

Originally from the Chicagoland area, Newell has worked in the collision repair industry since 2012, focusing on vehicle diagnostics and safety system calibrations. His expertise has been instrumental in developing Quality Calibration Centers (QCC), a relatively new venture within QCG’s portfolio.

Reflecting on his new role, Newell said, “It’s satisfying to play an intricate role in developing strategies both operationally and financially to remain competitive and profitable. I’m looking forward to the exciting opportunities ahead at QCG.”

Newell officially began serving as CRO on Thursday, May 30.