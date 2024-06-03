Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, CA

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of a new licensee location in Anaheim, California, named ProMax ADAS Solutions, according to a news release.
The owner, Art Cadena, expressed his pride in debuting the 3,400-square-foot facility dedicated to calibrations.
Ten months into his journey as an auto technician, Cadena realized the importance of ADAS calibration, a realization that he believes will persist. After conducting some research and contacting the Car ADAS team, he decided to open a calibration facility to help ensure driver safety.
When asked why ADAS is significant to him, Cadena stated, “My belief is that anyone, including customers, pedestrians, and drivers, could be at risk of an accident if their ADAS is not properly calibrated. I aim to provide safety for automobile drivers before any accidents occur.”
“We are confident that Cadena’s knowledge and expertise will make him an invaluable asset to the Anaheim area,” said Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions. “He prides himself on providing quality repairs and shares our vision of ‘Making the world a safer place to drive.’”
Cadena noted, “The Anaheim area is filled with body shops that need calibration support. In the future, I’d like to expand to other cities in California. The more people we can reach and help, the safer our roads will be.”
The facility is equipped with the latest ADAS calibration equipment and technology. It will offer services for all major manufacturers and models. With a focus on safety, Cadena plans to hire and train technicians to ensure they are properly equipped to handle any ADAS calibration needs. Cadena added that his current facility is proud to also offer services such as programming, module programming, and wire harness/wiring repair.
As this is his first location, Cadena was looking for a partner who could provide the training and support needed to help him get his business off the ground. When asked about the support he has received from Car ADAS Solutions, Cadena said, “The Car ADAS real estate team helped me navigate the zoning regulations involved in opening a new facility in California. The sales support has also been tremendous; my background is not in sales, so having that help to get my facility up and running has been invaluable.”
Cadena was also impressed with the attention to detail and thorough training provided by Car ADAS Solutions. He noted that the team goes above and beyond to ensure their partners are well-equipped to handle any ADAS calibration needs that may arise.
In the future, Cadena plans to open additional locations in California and continue his partnership with Car ADAS Solutions. He aims to expand his reach and assist more drivers by providing top-quality ADAS calibration services.