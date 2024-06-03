Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Calibration Center in Anaheim, CA

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the opening of a new licensee location in Anaheim, California, named ProMax ADAS Solutions, according to a news release.

The owner, Art Cadena, expressed his pride in debuting the 3,400-square-foot facility dedicated to calibrations.

Ten months into his journey as an auto technician, Cadena realized the importance of ADAS calibration, a realization that he believes will persist. After conducting some research and contacting the Car ADAS team, he decided to open a calibration facility to help ensure driver safety.

When asked why ADAS is significant to him, Cadena stated, “My belief is that anyone, including customers, pedestrians, and drivers, could be at risk of an accident if their ADAS is not properly calibrated. I aim to provide safety for automobile drivers before any accidents occur.”

“We are confident that Cadena’s knowledge and expertise will make him an invaluable asset to the Anaheim area,” said Kevin Caruso, COO of Car ADAS Solutions. “He prides himself on providing quality repairs and shares our vision of ‘Making the world a safer place to drive.’”

Cadena noted, “The Anaheim area is filled with body shops that need calibration support. In the future, I’d like to expand to other cities in California. The more people we can reach and help, the safer our roads will be.”