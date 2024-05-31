DEWALT Announces Trades Scholarship Recipients

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, announced the recipients of its 2024 DEWALT Trades Scholarship, according to a news release.

This year, the program awarded $200,000 in scholarships to 40 students across the U.S. and Canada to support trades education in fields ranging from electrical to carpentry.

The annual scholarship program is part of DEWALT's Grow The Trades initiative, a $30 million commitment over five years to close the skilled trades gap in the U.S. To date, DEWALT has awarded more than $850,000 in scholarships.

DEWALT is also encouraging high school seniors who have made the decision to attend trade schools after graduation to post their decision on social media using the hashtag #tradeproud.

"This year's scholarship recipients are leading the way for the next generation to launch rewarding careers in the trades," said Frank Mannarino, General Manager, DEWALT. "At DEWALT, we applaud high school seniors and those at various points in their career journey who have selected the trades, and we encourage our future tradespeople to announce their decision with pride. We are committed to empowering the professionals of tomorrow and providing them the resources they need to excel in their training and on the jobsite."

The 2024-2025 scholarship recipients represent a diverse group of future tradespeople who will fill critical roles in the industry. The winners represent:

Twenty-three states and two provinces

Students pursuing fifteen different fields including electrical, carpentry, construction, HVAC, and welding

SCHOLAR SPOTLIGHTS

Claire and Emma U.

Claire and Emma U. are sisters, triplets, who grew up aspiring to be like their dad who works in the automotive industry as both a mechanic and an educator at the local community college. "It wasn't a matter of if I was going into the trades, it was a matter of which trade I would go into," said Emma. The sisters are attending Southeast Community College: Milford Campus in Nebraska where Claire will study automotive technology and Emma will study Auto Collision Repair Technology.

After finishing their education, they plan to open their own auto shop together in their hometown Milford. "We wanted to open a business together forever," said Claire. "We've always wanted to be entrepreneurs."

David G.

David G. of Florida will be attending Indian River State College studying welding. He was inspired to join the trades after a teacher encouraged him in high school and aspires to become a supervisor in the welding field. "It's a career I will enjoy doing throughout my life," said David.

Meleana A.

Meleana A. of Hawaii will be attending the University of Hawaii: Hawaii Community College studying automotive technology. "I want to advocate for more opportunities on my island for women to see trades as an option and an opportunity you can find success in," said Meleana.

Jovanni E.

Jovanni E. of Washington is attending Perry Technical Institute studying Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning (HVAC/R). "I hope to complete this training with the right amount of knowledge and confidence, so that I am able to give some of that knowledge to my small community of Mabton," said Jovanni.

Show Your Trade Pride

When graduating high school seniors commit to their college of choice, they typically post their decision on social media, and DEWALT is inviting high school seniors attending a trade school to also join in on the tradition. Beginning on June 1, and throughout the month of June, DEWALT is encouraging future trade students to choose from a variety of free downloadable digital banners provided by the brand, using the hashtag #tradeproud on their posts and tag DEWALT.

This comes as DEWALT is also celebrating a complete century in business by continuing to provide customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions.