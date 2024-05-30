  • Advertise
    CARSTAR Denver Business Group Raises $1,300 for Cystic Fibrosis Research

    May 30, 2024
    The event was well-attended with 27 team members from four CARSTAR locations.
    Driven Brands
    CF Walk Group
    CF Walk Group

    The CARSTAR Colorado business group participated in the sixth annual Denver Great Strides event, raising over $1,300 to support cystic fibrosis (CF) research and patient care, according to a news release.

    Driven Brands
    Alpine Group
    Alpine Group

    The event was well-attended with 27 team members from CARSTAR West Auto Body, CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body, CARSTAR Supreme Auto Body, and CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision coming together for a great cause.

    "Our team's commitment to supporting the CF community is stronger than ever," said Kelly Domer, owner of CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision. "Participating in the Denver Great Strides event for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to our dedication to this important cause." 

    Driven Brands
    Jordan Road Group
    Jordan Road Group

    “The Cystic Fibrosis Great Strides Walk showcases the strength of unity and a sense of community for all involved," Domer said. "Our favorite part of being involved is the incredible feeling of giving back and doing it as a group, which has helped us build a team culture that we're proud of. Participating every year has strengthened our bonds outside of the workplace, creating a stronger, more cohesive team.” 

    Looking ahead, the CARSTAR Colorado business group is gearing up for its annual CF golf tournament, scheduled for Friday, August 23. This event promises to bring together community members, supporters, and golf enthusiasts for fun and fundraising. 

    Driven Brands
    West Group
    West Group
    Driven Brands
    Supreme Group
    Supreme Group

