CARSTAR Denver Business Group Raises $1,300 for Cystic Fibrosis Research

The event was well-attended with 27 team members from CARSTAR West Auto Body, CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body, CARSTAR Supreme Auto Body, and CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision coming together for a great cause.

"Our team's commitment to supporting the CF community is stronger than ever," said Kelly Domer, owner of CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision. "Participating in the Denver Great Strides event for the sixth consecutive year is a testament to our dedication to this important cause."