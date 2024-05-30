Videos Help Maximize Use of myASE Account

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has launched a comprehensive series of videos and documents aimed at aiding employers and service professionals in the creation, configuration, and utilization of their myASE accounts.

The resources, available on the ASE website, provide step-by-step guides for employers to become company account managers on myASE. This allows them to track their employees’ ASE certifications, register employees for tests, and cover the cost of these tests.

Service professionals are not left out, with videos detailing how to create a myASE account and register for ASE tests through myASE.com. Downloadable PDFs on these subjects are also available, providing a handy reference for users.

The myASE profiles serve as a tool for both employers and service professionals, ensuring they receive the latest information from ASE. This is achieved by maintaining up-to-date contact and employer information. In addition, information about ASE’s weekly technical webinars is sent directly to the email associated with the myASE account.

“The myASE videos and printable PDFs are useful tools for employers, helping them maximize the use of their company’s myASE account,” Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE, said.

He added that the ASE website offers a wealth of information to assist service professionals in navigating their accounts, signing up for tests, and exploring the various options available for recertification.