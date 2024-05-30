Nissan Issues “Do Not Drive” Warning for Certain 2002-2006 Models with Recalled Air Bags

Nissan has issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for 83,920 model year 2002-2006 vehicles equipped with recalled, unrepaired Takata air bags, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) news release.

The warning covers certain model year 2002-2006 Nissan Sentra, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinder and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4 vehicles that are subject to open Takata air bag recalls under NHTSA recall campaigns 20V-008 and 20V-747.

NHTSA is urging all vehicle owners to immediately check to see if their vehicle has an open Takata air bag recall. If it does, owners should contact their dealership to schedule a free repair as soon as possible and follow any warnings from the vehicle manufacturer. Nissan and Infiniti are offering free towing, mobile repair, and in select locations, loaner vehicles.

The administration is urging drivers of these vehicles not to drive them until they're repaired and the defective air bag is replaced.

Nissan customers with questions or concerns can reach the automaker at 800-647-7261 or visit Nissan’s recall website. Infiniti customers can reach the automaker at 800-662-6200 or visit its website.

To date, NHTSA has confirmed 27 people in the United States have been killed by a defective Takata air bag that exploded. In addition, at least 400 people in the United States allegedly have been injured by exploding Takata air bag inflators. Even minor crashes can result in exploding Takata air bags that can kill or produce life-altering, gruesome injuries. Older model year vehicles put their occupants at higher risk, as the age of the air bag is one of the contributing factors.

For Takata information for specific vehicle manufacturers, please click here. For more information from NHTSA on the Takata air bag safety recall, please click here.