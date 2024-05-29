Repairify Donates $180K of Diagnostic Tools to Texas College

Repairify, a provider of remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence for the collision and mechanical repair industries, has announced a donation of diagnostic tools valued at over $180,000 to Collin College’s automotive technology program.

This donation is part of an initiative with the Repairify Institute to support automotive training. It will enhance Collin College’s training efforts and allow students to use professional diagnostic tools in their curriculum.

The automotive technology program, which provides robust training and top certifications to students, is located at the Collin College Technical Campus in Allen, Texas. The program aligns with the Repairify Institute’s mission to partner with the automotive service industry in innovative ways that ensure service readiness. The donation from Repairify will significantly expand the program’s offerings and capabilities, providing opportunities for hands-on experience with world-class diagnostic tools. With the introduction of this new technology, Collin College plans to donate additional tools to local high school programs.

“I am a firm believer in sharing resources," Elias Alba, director of automotive and collision technology at Collin College, said. "These donations will impact not only our students but also the DFW metro area and beyond. My goal is to use the necessary tools to train our students at Collin College, then re-donate the remaining diagnostic tools to training programs across the state. We are grateful to Repairify for their support of our program and the broader automotive industry.”

The Repairify Institute will continue to explore partnerships with and enhancements to automotive training programs to prepare the next generation of technicians. In addition to supporting growing training programs, the Repairify Institute offers its own world-class curriculum and key industry certifications to technicians. This follows the opening of the Repairify Institute’s first Center of Excellence in DFW earlier this year. The partnership with Collin College further establishes DFW as a growing hub of automotive repair excellence and underscores Repairify’s commitment to preparing the industry to provide comprehensive and efficient repairs.

“In the midst of the ongoing technician shortage and as vehicles continue to become more complex, providing top-tier training to the next generation of repair technicians is absolutely vital to our industry," Chris Chesney, vice president of training and organizational development at Repairify, said. "As a growing program in our backyard with a number of alumni working with Repairify today, Collin College was the perfect partner for this donation. We are proud to support this program and look forward to seeing the achievements of future graduates equipped with the knowledge and experience these diagnostic tools will provide.”