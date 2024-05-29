Record Number of Students Receive WIN 2024 Annual Scholarship Program Awards

As part of the application process, each WIN Scholarship applicant registered for, and received, a complimentary WIN Student Membership. WIN also supports collision repair instructors with access to free WIN memberships through the Pay It Forward campaign.

According to Laura Kottschade, the 2024 chair of the WIN Student Relations Committee, "The once again expanded program offers the College Student Tuition and Scholarship Awards on two financial levels, ranging from $500 up to $2,500 based on the selection team’s evaluation of their application and the review process. Recipients can also receive well-stocked new tool kits, which include four additional tools per set, and are valued at more than $500.”

“Those scholarship recipients receiving tuition monies and tools were acknowledged in either the Champions or Stars levels," Kottschade said. "But, because we had so many applicants, two new scholarship categories, Trailblazers and Legends, were added this year where additional recipients were awarded either a financial stipend or a full tool kit.”

All award recipients and applicants will be eligible to partake in WIN’s monthly mentoring program, where they participate in student engagement group calls and share best practices with collision industry professionals as well as their peers.

“WIN student members will connect with other members who are in a similar stage in their careers. The mentoring program also provides a connection with women in the industry who can share relevant experiences from their success,” said Kottschade. “These networking groups will support new female entrants to the collision repair field and hopefully create lifetime friendships that further WIN goals for longer-term career advancement and retention.”

Funds to support the scholarship program come from various sponsors and WIN’s general fund, as well as its recent scholarship walk at its Annual Conference. “This year we have separated the Scholarship Walk and the Scholarship Fundraiser to simplify it for participant involvement, but there is still the opportunity to donate to the scholarship cause,” April Keim and Christina Sepulveda, WIN Scholarship Fundraising Co-Chairs, both said. “Fundraising is still open through May 31, 2024 as we have partnered with RallyUp and created the WIN Scholarship Fundraiser which allows those inspired to support our future women technicians of collision repair to still contribute to this important cause.”