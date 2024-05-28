U.S. News Unveils their 2024 Best Cars for Teens

U.S. News & World Report announced its 2024 Best Cars for Teens, recognizing vehicles that excel in reliability, safety features, and crash test performance, according to a news release.

Hyundai leads the pack with four awards in the new car category and three in the used car category, highlighting the brand’s commitment to safety and features in both market segments. Hybrid vehicles also made a strong showing, securing three wins in each category, appealing to eco-conscious and budget-minded teens.

“The Best Cars for Teens awards are a family resource for safe and confident driving,” said Liz Opsitnik, executive editor at U.S. News. “The winners provide active safety features and robust crash test ratings, reducing accident risks for new drivers.”

The 2024 award-winning new cars come standard with forward collision and lane-departure warnings, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keep assist. Some models also offer teen driver controls and smartphone apps that monitor speed, curfew times, and geographic boundaries, aiding parents and guardians in promoting responsible driving habits.

2024 Best New Cars for Teens:

Kia Soul: Best SUV for Teens $20k to $25k

Best SUV for Teens $20k to $25k Hyundai Elantra: Best Car for Teens $20k to $25k

Best Car for Teens $20k to $25k Hyundai Tucson: Best SUV for Teens $25k to $30k

Best SUV for Teens $25k to $30k Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: Best Car for Teens $25k to $30k

Best Car for Teens $25k to $30k Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: Best SUV for Teens $30k to $35k

Best SUV for Teens $30k to $35k Subaru Legacy: Best Car for Teens $30k to $35k

Best Car for Teens $30k to $35k Subaru Outback: Best SUV for Teens $35k to $40k

Best SUV for Teens $35k to $40k Toyota Camry Hybrid: Best Car for Teens $35k to $40k

2024 Best Used Cars for Teens:

Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid: Small SUVs

Small SUVs Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: Small Cars

Small Cars Hyundai Santa Fe: Midsize SUVs

Midsize SUVs Hyundai Sonata Hybrid: Midsize Cars

Midsize Cars Nissan Maxima: Large Cars

Criteria for the awards include a mix of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, advanced driver-assistance features, and critic recommendations. For used cars, models from 2019 to 2021 were considered, with a focus on dependability, safety, ownership costs, critic reviews, and crash-prevention technology.

Last week, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and Consumer Reports released their updated list of recommended vehicles for teen drivers.

For more information on the Best Cars for Teens, visit U.S. News & World Report’s website.