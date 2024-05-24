Omaha First Responders Learn New Rescue Skills to Help Make Omaha Drivers Safer

More than 25 first responders from the Omaha Fire Department and surrounding areas donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Omaha, according to a news release.

The event was made possible by a collaboration between CARSTAR Don & Ron's Collision, Allstate Insurance, HURST Jaws of Life, and the National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Education (NABC F.R.E.E.).

On May 10, CARSTAR Don & Ron's Collision in Omaha hosted a special NABC F.R.E.E. education and guidance program, which brought together first responders from the Omaha Fire Department and surrounding areas to help ensure Omaha drivers have the best prepared response in case of an accident.

Brady Krajeski, a member of the Ralston Fire Department, praised the training, saying, "It was good to get hands-on experience with new equipment on new vehicles."

According to Mark Krzemien, marketing manager for CARSTAR Don & Ron's Collision, the collision center understands the complex material in today's vehicles and wanted to give first responders the opportunity to practice extrication techniques on newer model vehicles. The center has also hosted five NABC F.R.E.E. events over the years.

Today's vehicles are equipped with numerous airbags, advanced technology, and innovative safety systems that keep drivers safer in case of an accident. However, these same safety features make it more challenging for first responders to rescue those drivers and passengers. Additionally, the potential challenge presented by electric and hybrid engines requires first responders to have a whole new arsenal of rescue tools and procedures.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program helps prepare local first responder teams to rescue accident victims from these late-model vehicles by providing education and live demonstrations on working with high-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology, and safety around alternative fuel vehicles. Since its founding, the program has provided education for more than 5,500 first responders.

Allstate Insurance provided the vehicles used in the demonstration, while HURST Jaws of Life supplied the classroom education and extrication demonstration.