    Shooting at Body Shop Sends Two Officers to Hospital

    May 21, 2024
    The police assured that there is no threat to public safety.
    East Hartford Police Department via Facebook
    east_hartford_police_department_cruiser

    Two police officers were transported to a hospital following a shooting at an auto body shop, according to a news release from the East Hartford, Connecticut, Police Department.

    On Sunday, May 19, around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance at Governor’s Auto Body in East Hartford. During the incident, a shooting involving officers occurred. The officers involved have been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

    The East Hartford Police are conducting an investigation in cooperation with the Connecticut Inspector General’s Office, Hartford Judicial District Office, and Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad.

    The police department assured in the release there is no threat to public safety.

    WFSB, a local TV news outlet, reported that the suspect, who is reportedly male, fled the scene on Sunday, and police found the car he used in Hartford. The vehicle had an infant and two adults in it. The crew for the outlet stated that they found six bullet holes in the police cruiser’s windshield.

    As of May 21, FenderBender requested additional information on the condition of the two officers and the search for the suspect from the Connecticut Inspector General’s Office, as directed by the East Hartford Mayor’s Office, but no additional details were provided.

