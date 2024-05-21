Maaco in Longwood, Fla., Transfers Ownership to Industry Veterans

For the past two years, Maaco Longwood (Florida) has been owned by Elimu Kajunju, who also works as a legal advisor. While Kajunju continues to retain ownership of his other stores, Maaco Orlando and Maaco Ocala, he has welcomed a team of seasoned owners who are ready to guide Maaco Longwood into its next chapter of operational excellence, according to a news release.

Since 1985, Maaco Longwood has been providing its surrounding community with collision repair, personalized paintwork, and premier customer service.

Maaco Longwood will now be owned and operated by Justin DePasquale, the owner of Maaco Fort Myers, and Pete Huber, Maaco’s former regional director of operations who has now become a franchisee.

"It fills me with great joy to see such camaraderie within our close-knit network of owners," said Daryl Hurst, president of Maaco. "For over a decade, Pete has provided his franchising expertise to the Driven Brands family, and this pivot further cements our belief in the brand and business model."

DePasquale has a rich history of giving back to the community through charitable efforts such as supporting local technical schools, providing hurricane relief in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and raising money for the Pace Center for Girls, a non-profit organization focused on providing academic classes, counseling, and social services to middle and high school girls.

Following a 25% increase in sales, DePasquale and his team earned the Southeast Regional Cup Award at Maaco’s 2023 convention. Coupled with Huber’s two decades of franchising experience, expert attention to P&L management, and efficacy in developing multi-unit teams, this duo is poised to make an even greater impact.