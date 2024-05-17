Southeast U.S. College to Offer Collision Engineering Program

Enterprise Mobility, through the Enterprise Mobility Foundation, has announced that Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina, will offer the innovative Collision Engineering program as part of its existing collision repair and refinishing technology program, according to a news release.

Sandhills is the first college in the Southeast to offer this program, which is also available at several other colleges across the country. “We always strive for the best for our students, and the opportunities the Collision Engineering program offers are unmatched,” said Brian Garner, chair and instructor of the Sandhills transportation department. “The program’s unique model offers eight weeks in class, followed by eight weeks at a paid apprenticeship with a local employer. This approach can significantly impact students’ lives by providing a strong start to a rewarding career in the automotive collision industry.”

John Helterbrand, national program director of Collision Engineering, expressed his anticipation for expanding the program’s reach in North Carolina. The goal is to streamline industry advancements within local communities across the U.S. The approach addresses the talent shortage regionally, starting with the colleges they serve, aiming to improve training methods by fostering a collaborative partnership between the industry and educational institutions.

Sandhills’ collision repair and refinishing technology program is currently accepting applications for the first cohort of Collision Engineering students, with classes beginning later this year. For more information regarding the program, visit www.beacollisionengineer.com or contact Brian Garner at [email protected].

The Collision Engineering program, founded by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, partners with schools across the country. It aims to help fill the more than 110,000 collision technician job openings expected through 2027. The program is designed in collaboration with the automotive industry and educational institutions to facilitate lifelong learning for future leaders of collision repair.

Through a defined two-year apprenticeship model, students receive real-world experience by working alongside industry experts while also earning their associate degree. This unique model provides students the opportunity to earn an income while completing their training, addressing the ongoing industry technician shortage and skills gap, and offering advanced education and ever-expanding career opportunities.

“As a leading provider of mobility solutions, Enterprise Mobility recognizes the need to fill tens of thousands of jobs at collision repair businesses due to the ongoing technician shortage and skills gap,” said Mary Mahoney, vice president of Enterprise Mobility. “As the program expands, we continue to work closely with industry partners to ensure our training meets the latest trends and advancements of today’s vehicles, enhancing students’ education and career prospects, and opening doors for them faster.”

Enterprise Mobility provides mobility solutions such as car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales, and vehicle subscription. It also offers other transportation technology services and solutions. Enterprise Mobility and its affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a fleet of 2.3 million vehicles across nearly 9,500 locations in more than 90 countries and territories. The company is privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis and manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental, and Alamo brands.