Study Reveals Efficiency Gains in Collision Repair with Strategic Diagnostic Solutions 

Opus IVS presented an online study to more than 3,000 collision repair shop professionals during the first quarter of 2024, according to a news release.

The study results concluded that diagnostic solutions have transformative potential in addressing significant challenges faced by collision repair shops across various segments. Key findings indicate that the right diagnostic solution can minimize issues related to insurance reimbursement processes, reduce technician shortages, and improve overall operational efficiency.

Insurance Reimbursement Challenges

One of the major hurdles identified in the study is the prevalence of insurance reimbursement issues, affecting approximately 33% of repair orders (ROs) on average. These challenges stem from discrepancies in assessing repair costs, delays in processing claims, and disputes over coverage. The complexity of modern vehicles, particularly with the integration of ADAS, further exacerbates these issues. However, the study highlights that selecting the appropriate diagnostic scanning partner can mitigate these challenges, potentially reducing insurance reimbursement issues by up to one-third (33%).

Navigating Technician Shortages

Technician shortages have also been a persistent challenge for collision repair shops, with over 70% of shops facing a shortage of one or more technicians, according to the study. Factors such as an aging workforce, insufficient training programs, and evolving skill requirements contribute to this shortage. However, the study found that partnering with the right diagnostic solution provider can reduce overall shortages by up to 40%. By leveraging advanced diagnostic capabilities and remote expertise, collision repair shops can attract and retain skilled technicians, thereby ensuring long-term success and sustainability.

"As vehicles become increasingly complex, collision repair shops continue to face unprecedented challenges in delivering timely and high-quality repairs. These results tell us that the right diagnostic solution can not only help streamline the repair process but also address critical issues such as insurance reimbursement challenges and technician shortages," said Brian Herron, president and CEO of Opus IVS. "Our study underscores the transformative potential of diagnostic solutions, and we remain committed to driving efficiency gains and ensuring the long-term viability of collision repair shops."