Injured Louisville Repairer Receives $10K+ Check From CIF

Gary Noble, a technician at Louisville Collision Center that suffered a catastrophic accident last November, received a grant of $10,845 from the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF), according to a social media post by CIF.

The grant is intended to help Noble manage his financial obligations, as he has been unable to return to work due to his injuries.

“I want to say THANK YOU to everyone at CIF! My wife and I are so grateful for the money that was raised. The funds will prevent us from falling behind on our monthly bills, especially now that we have several medical bills,” said Noble.

Steve Olson, the owner of the shop where Noble worked, presented the check. “CIF is an amazing program! Thank you very much for all your help. What a huge blessing for Gary,” Olson said.