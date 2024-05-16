Injured Louisville Repairer Receives $10K+ Check From CIF

Gary Noble, a technician at Louisville Collision Center that suffered a catastrophic accident last November, received a grant of $10,845 from the Collision Industry Foundation (CIF), according to a social media post by CIF.
The grant is intended to help Noble manage his financial obligations, as he has been unable to return to work due to his injuries.
“I want to say THANK YOU to everyone at CIF! My wife and I are so grateful for the money that was raised. The funds will prevent us from falling behind on our monthly bills, especially now that we have several medical bills,” said Noble.
Steve Olson, the owner of the shop where Noble worked, presented the check. “CIF is an amazing program! Thank you very much for all your help. What a huge blessing for Gary,” Olson said.
“I wouldn’t wish my situation on anyone, but I hope that my experience will at least help raise awareness of the great work CIF does,” Noble said.
Noble was in a car accident in November 2023. The accident left him with a broken ankle, two fractured ribs, and a ruptured sternum.
After the news of his accident broke, his colleagues demonstrated their solidarity by donating work hours and organizing a fundraiser to support him and his family. The fundraiser event featured a raffle of Kentucky bourbon and gift baskets, surpassing the initial goal by raising nearly $9,000.
FenderBender reported on the heartwarming event prior to CIF starting a separate fundraiser for Noble.
CIF is funded by many annual donors and by its annual fundraising event at the January Collision Industry Conference in Palm Springs, California. The foundation is managed by industry volunteers who donate their time to help get the funds to individuals in need. The organization’s biggest challenge is increasing awareness of the benefits it offers.
The mission of CIF is to secure and distribute donations to individuals in the collision repair industry who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.