SUN Collision to Demo Exclusive 1Search Plus Technology at Trade Conferences in May

SUN Collision, a division of Snap-on Incorporated, will be showcasing their 1Search Plus software at two key regional industry conferences this month, according to a news release.

The first event, the Southeast Collision Conference & Trade Show, will take place from May 16-18 in Greensboro, North Carolina. The second, the Midwest Collision Repair Conference, is scheduled for May 31-June 1 in Overland Park, Kansas. Attendees at both conferences will have the opportunity to experience how 1Search Plus streamlines the repair process and boosts shop productivity.

Chris Bonneau, Business Manager for SUN Collision, emphasized the impact of the new technology. “Our software empowers technicians by simplifying access to OEM information, enabling them to perform fast, accurate repairs,” said Bonneau. “1Search Plus is at the heart of this process, cutting through the clutter to deliver the information they need efficiently.”

The 1Search Plus dashboard is designed with a unique, card-based layout that mirrors a technician’s workflow. Each card corresponds to a specific category or task, such as materials, component location, parts and labor, removal and replacement, and technical bulletins.

A highlight of the software is its ability to facilitate access to OEM information for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The dashboard includes a Driver Assist (ADAS) Quick Link button, providing a comprehensive overview of ADAS components for a selected vehicle, complete with detailed repair and calibration procedures, specifications, and diagrams.

Moreover, SUN Collision will demonstrate the software’s advanced interactive wiring diagrams. These diagrams guide users directly to the specific diagram for the component searched for, with traces automatically highlighted, and active hyperlinks that allow technicians to quickly identify components and access detailed information, thereby saving time and enhancing the accuracy of electrical repairs.

SUN Collision invites industry professionals to visit their exhibits and witness the future of collision repair technology.