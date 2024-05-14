  • Advertise
    Police Shares Ironic Photos of Crash at Collision Center

    May 14, 2024
    Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have experienced a medical emergency just before the crash.
    San Rafael Police Department via Facebook
    jr_auto_body_and_collision_center_crash

    The San Rafael Police Department, in California, shared images of an ironic crash scene at a local collision center.

    The SRPD and the San Rafael Fire Department were called to the scene of a solo vehicle accident at the intersection of Bellam Boulevard and Andersen Drive shortly after 11:00 AM on Monday, May 12.

    The car came to rest against the front of JR Autobody & Collision Center’s road sign.

    Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have experienced a medical emergency moments before the collision, according to the Facebook post. The individual was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    “I was here when I heard a loud sound coming from outside,” said Luis Cartagena, the owner of the shop, in a phone call with FenderBender. “When we came up to the driver, we had no idea what was going on with him.”

    He said the police would get back to him with a report sometime this month so he can submit the information to their insurance company for coverage.

    The SRPD stated they will continue to investigate the incident and has not released further details about the driver’s condition or the extent of the damage to the vehicle and property.

