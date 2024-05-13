Calibration Facility Owners Open Second Location in Michigan, ADAS Solutions  

“Gail and Heather have been in the ADAS space for many years with a shared vision of ‘Making the world a safer place to drive,’ and we are excited that ADAS Solutions will be extending their outreach with this second location,” said Kevin Caruso, chief operating officer of Car ADAS Solutions.

Caruso said that the Car ADAS Solutions team assisted DeYoung and Friedriechsen with any hurdles they faced during the set-up process. The first of these was finding a suitable location for the new center.

"We searched on our own for about two months for the right space and just hit dead end after dead end," said DeYoung.

However, with the help of Car ADAS Solutions' real estate connections, they were able to find a great location that met all their needs.

The 6,000-square-foot Lansing facility is equipped with the latest technology and tools to provide top-notch calibration services. This includes advanced diagnostic equipment, specialized calibration tools, and expert technicians trained in ADAS systems.

In addition to providing quality ADAS calibration services, the Lansing facility will also offer training for technicians and body shop owners.

"We plan to offer ADAS training not only to collision shops but also to the general repair and insurance markets through classes," DeYoung said.

He said this dedication to education and training sets ADAS Solutions apart from other service centers and reinforces their commitment to making driving safer for everyone.

Car ADAS Solutions also played a role in helping DeYoung and Friedriechsen staff their new facility with skilled technicians.

"We had an ad on ZipRecruiter and Indeed for weeks, if not months, but couldn't get any quality applicants,” they said. “Car ADAS Solutions helped us find great applicants.”

They have already hired two employees and sent one technician for training so they could open the facility with a certified technician.

Beyond hiring, DeYoung noted that the training and support from Car ADAS Solutions have been invaluable in opening this new facility and was what initially attracted him to reach out to the company.

“Nobody else knows ADAS like they do,” said DeYoung. “Just today, we called them twice, and they helped us with a problem in the shop. I don't know how other places are opening without their support.”

With the assistance of Car ADAS Solutions, DeYoung and Friedriechsen plan to open two more locations in Michigan in the near future. They said this expansion will provide greater access to high-quality ADAS calibration services and technician training to ensure vehicles are repaired properly.