Oregon Shop Owner Charged with Forgery and Theft

An Oregon auto shop owner was arrested on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree forgery after a fraud investigation, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Godofredo Quiroz, 58, from Jefferson, was taken into custody around 12:25 p.m., May 3, following the discovery of a scheme involving a missing classic car—a 1955 Ford Thunderbird that was allegedly being restored at Canyon Auto Service in Lyons.

The owner of the vehicle, who bought the Thunderbird in 2023, believed the restoration was in progress and had paid over $10,000 for parts and labor. However, when Quiroz requested the final payment, it was revealed that the car was neither restored nor at the shop.

The location of the Thunderbird is still unknown, and the investigation continues.

Canyon Weekly reported in 2023 that Quiroz has faced five lawsuits from six former clients since 2009, with judgments totaling $178,000. The complaints included accusations of subpar engine rebuilds and the theft and mishandling of custom parts for upgrades.

Quiroz was released on bail on May 2. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for any additional information about the case and encourages anyone who can help to contact them at 541-967-3950.